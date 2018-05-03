Ambition to improve the local economy

An ‘Ambition’ programme to encourage economic growth and help start-up companies in South Ayrshire to succeed was re-launched last week.

Since 2013 over 500 local businesses have received support from the South Ayrshire Council’s Ambition programme and the relaunch highlights the specific focus on supporting growth for existing businesses and providing help for individuals to start-up new companies.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, tourism and leisure said: “We’re committed to supporting local companies to maximise their performance, creating business growth, and securing new jobs for South Ayrshire.

“We’re actively working to make the most of the local economy and in the next three years we’ll be encouraging businesses to plan for growth in measured and sustainable ways.

“The new AMBITION programme is part of a bigger picture and I’m sure the new support will be welcomed in the business community. The feedback we’ve already had has been positive and I’d urge anyone with plans to expand to contact our team to find out more.”

There are three strands to the Ambition programme - Ambition to Achieve; Ambition to Grow; and Ambition to Start.

The three specific strands of the programme will: provide access to specialists in sales and marketing, finance, digital, procurement, people, innovation, and management development; offer grant support (from £500 to £5,000 on up to 50% of qualifying project costs or 10% in the case of capital expenditure) for businesses during periods of transition to increase employment opportunities; and provide grants to cover start-up costs (up to £1,000), including both capital expenditure and working capital for businesses looking to create employment.

For information on AMBITION visit www.ambitionprogramme.co.uk