Armistice 100: South Ayrshire Remembrance Services

Sunday, November 11, 2018 marks exactly 100 years to the day that the Armistice ended the hostilities of World War I in 1918 at 11am.

Join one of the many services across South Ayrshire remembering all those who have lost their lives in battle while fighting to protect our freedoms. This is your chance to pay tribute to their sacrifice and to show your support for our serving military.

Services of Remembrance, Sunday, 11 November 2018

The morning service at the Auld Kirk of Ayr (St John the Baptist) starts at 9.30am and is attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Ayrshire, the Provost of South Ayrshire, MPs, MSPs, representatives of the armed forces, Ayrshire Yeomanry, B Coy 52 Lowland 6 Scots, military cadets, police and fire services, Royal British Legion and uniformed youth organisations. During this year’s centenary service, a stunning poppy banner will be on display in the Auld Kirk, comprising more than 4,100 poppies that have been knitted, crocheted or hand-made by people and communities across South Ayrshire.

Following the service, the Provost will lead the procession from the church via Kirk Wynd, High Street, New Bridge Street and Sandgate to the War Memorial at Wellington Square where, during a short service led by the Minister of Ayr, wreaths of red poppies are laid, followed by a two minute silence, the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille and the National Anthem.

Remembrance ceremonies also take place at the War Memorials in Girvan, Maybole, Troon, and Prestwick, with smaller ceremonies at villages throughout South Ayrshire, led by the local Minister and attended by local councillors, who lay wreaths.

The Acts of Remembrance in the five main towns will take place at war memorials at:

Ayr: Wellington Square, Ayr at 10.45am.

Troon: The Esplanade, South Beach, Troon at 10.45am.

Prestwick: The Cross, Prestwick at 12.30pm.

Maybole: 10am service at Maybole Town Hall then parade to War Memorial, Maybole at approx 11am for wreath-laying.

Girvan: War Memorial, Girvan 10am at Cenotaph at Stair Park, followed by parade to North Parish Church and on to the Garden of Remembrance.

This weekend, all across the country, nearly 150 Scottish landmarks will be glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal and to commemorate of the Centenary of the end of the First World War. Buildings large and small, from the globally iconic to the locally loved, will ‘Light Up Red’ for Poppyscotland in a collective display of thanks to the generation that gave so much.

Poppyscotland’s campaign has gained huge momentum this year with an incredible 150 locations lighting up across Scotland. Twenty churches, ten castles, seven war memorials, six clocks, five universities, four cathedrals, three lighthouses, two theatres and a phone box are amongst the venues to be lighting up red.

In Ayrshire, twelve locations will be taking part including: Ayr Racecourse; Turnberry Lighthouse; The Wallace Tower, Ayr; Burns Cottage, Alloway; Saltcoats Town Hall; The Portal, Irvine; Largs Pencil; The Campbell Fountain, Largs; The Floral Clock, Kilmarnock and Overton Farm, Kilmarnock. Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks lit red and to then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #ThankYou100 and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We wanted to broaden the reach of our Light Up Red campaign in this momentous year as a tribute to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War and to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.”

Mr Michie added: “We owe a huge thanks to everyone who has helped make this happen and we are delighted that Ayrshire has done so much to be part of the campaign. The impact of the First World War touched every corner of our country, so it is only fitting that our Light Up Red campaign does the same. We hope this will inspire people to dig even deeper for this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

The majority of buildings will be lighting up for the full week up to, and including, Armistice Day on November 11. For the full list of locations across Scotland, and an interactive map that shows more detail on timings, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red.