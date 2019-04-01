Ayr roadshow for business awards 2019

Businesses in South Ayrshire are being encouraged to embrace sustainability and the economic opportunities that environmental changes can bring.

The VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards (VIBES) is celebrating its 20th year and wants to mark the milestone by encouraging Scottish businesses helping to tackle the environmental challenges facing Scotland and the rest of the world.

As part of the launch celebrations VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards is hosting a series of free roadshows and businesses in South Ayrshire are invited to find out more at an event on May 2, at Albion Environmental in Ayr.

Businesses in Scotland have already seen an impact first hand of the risks associated with climate change, and recent studies have shown there is only 12 years to avert a climate change disaster - by 2050, 1.8m people in West Central Scotland will be affected by climate changes.

Businesses have until 5pm on May 10, to submit their free application, available from vibes@sepa.org.uk.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, said: “I look forward to the VIBES Awards celebrating those businesses that are leading on developing sustainable solutions and environmental practices.”