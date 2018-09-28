Ayr’s plug-in points for electric vehicles

South Ayrshire Council is one of 10 Scottish local authorities to receive funding to create electric towns as the Scottish Government works towards phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles.

Ayr has been chosen as one of ten towns to be included in feasibility studies during 2018-19 to develop an infrastructure project that will encourage people to switch to plug-in electric vehicles.

Announcing the Switched on Towns and Cities programme, Scottish Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “This is an important step forward in our commitments within the Programme for Government to introduce 20 electric towns before 2025 and to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2032.

“Working in partnership with local authorities, we will provide support to further develop our already comprehensive charging network. By increasing the availability of charging infrastructure and further incentivising the use of electric vehicles, we hope to see continued growth in the number of users discovering the benefits of electric vehicles.”

Matthew Eastwood, head of transport at the Energy Saving Trust, who will deliver support for the project said: “We are delighted to be working with Scotland’s local authorities to support the electrification and decarbonisation of road transport.

“We have been impressed by the strong positive response we have received to date and look forward to supporting their ambitious and innovative plans through the feasibility studies we will deliver.”

Ayr’s proximity to Prestwick International Airport, and the importance of taxi and private hire charging infrastructure within the area, provides an opportunity to build on work South Ayrshire has undertaken with electrification projects within their fleets and it is anticipated that the study will help South Ayrshire deliver its aspirations.