Ayrshire College pilots LGBT+ training for future teachers

Aspiring primary school teachers studying at Ayrshire College have recently had LGBT+ training delivered as part of their course.

Access to primary education and humanities students at the college’s Ayr campus have been piloting recognised training in LGBT+, delivered by representatives from East Ayrshire Council, NHS Ayrshire & Arran, and the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The students participated in a workshop which explored language around LGBT+, allowing students to gain an understanding of the stigma and discrimination faced by LGBT+ young people. They also learned about current activity in schools and how the experiences for young people can be improved through a fully inclusive curriculum.

The aim is for the next generation of teachers to be more prepared to deliver an inclusive education and better understand the needs of LGBT+ young people.

Kerry Jarvis, health and wellbeing officer, East Ayrshire Council, said “I cannot emphasise enough how important this training is for our next generation of teachers.

“Ayrshire College is breaking new ground by ensuring that this training is embedded into this course.

“There is a lack of confidence amongst many primary school teachers around the subject of LGBT+ which I’m hoping, as a result of training like this, will not exist amongst the next generation of teachers. If LGBT+ inclusion is addressed from an early age I really do believe as a nation, we can eradicate homophobia.”