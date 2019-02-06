Ayrshire Growth Deal funds agreed

Commitment from both the UK and Scottish Governments that each will put in £100m to the Ayrshire Growth Deal has been welcomed.

A target of £300m of public investment is expected to unlock £1.2 billion of private investment and while pleased that both Governments have confirmed their investment, South Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth is concerned that £100m remains unconfirmed.

Conservative MSP Brian Whittle said: “These announcements from the UK and Scottish Governments are a tremendous vote of confidence in Ayrshire and the Growth Deal. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point and I’m delighted that both governments agree that Ayrshire has what it takes to become an economic powerhouse.

“With these investments creating more jobs and attracting more businesses to the area, it’s more important than ever that the Scottish Government work with local authorities to invest in the area’s road and rail network.

Scottish Government Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson added: “We will continue our dialogue with our Ayrshire partners on those projects they think will have the transformative effect on the Ayrshire economy that we all want to see.”