Ayrshire Growth Deal on the table

Delivery of a growth deal for Ayrshire was at the centre of discussions when Ayrshire MSPs and councillors met Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, MP.

Following the meeting, South of Scotland MSP Brian Whittle confirmed that after pledging £3.5 million the UK Government remains committed to working with the Scottish Government and Ayrshire councils to see through plans that feature in the Ayrshire Growth Deal.

These include turning a former Kilmarnock bottling plant into a low carbon development, which will include hundreds of affordable homes, and a major redevelopment of the former Johnnie Walker factory site in Kilmarnock.

Brian Whittle MSP said: “I was pleased to welcome the Secretary of State for Scotland to Ayrshire and have the opportunity to discuss the Ayrshire Growth Deal face to face. I’ve had several positive conversations with the UK Government about the Ayrshire Growth Deal and the potentially huge benefits that it could bring to the wider economy.

“Success will take a team effort between the Ayrshire councils, the Scottish Government and the UK Government and I’m determined to support that effort. Despite some of the political rhetoric flying about, there’s a real desire on all sides to keep moving forward.”