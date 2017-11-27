Ayrshire Growth Deal remains a priority

The Ayrshire Growth Deal missed out on a mention in last week’s budget, unlike the Borderlands Growth Deal, but it still remains a priority for local politicians.

South of Scotland Conservative MSP Brian Whittle has vowed to continue his campaign to deliver the Ayrshire Growth Deal along with pushing for Scottish Government investment in the A77 road.

Mr Whittle has had meetings with senior UK Government members, including Business Secretary Greg Clark MP, Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, and other Scotland Office ministers.

Brian also hosted a meeting between the Ayrshire Growth Deal team and Scottish Conservative Party leader, Ruth Davidson MSP, who pledged to highlight the deal in her conversations with the Chancellor.

Speaking after the Budget, Brian Whittle MSP said: “Getting a mention of the Ayrshire Growth Deal in the Budget would have been nice, but my focus remains on getting the deal delivered.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with representatives of the UK Government and they are all positive about the possibilities this deal presents for Ayrshire and the south west of Scotland.

“Securing the funding for the deal and putting the structures in place to manage them is an extremely complex and time consuming process, and sometimes progress is made more slowly than any of us would want, but I remain confident that it’s possible to deliver a good deal for Ayrshire.

“I’ve spoken to the UK Government since the budget and believe we’re close to being able to take another step forward.”