Ayrshire Hospice’s 30th anniversary

Ayrshire Hospice marked its 30th anniversary with a special memory tree where people can leave their own memories of loved ones or reflections of the hospice.

Its work has touched the lives of many people across Ayrshire since it opened on Friday, February 15, 1989, becoming a much needed centre of exceptional care, comfort, compassion and dignity for those who have suffered from a life-limiting illness, and their families.

Ayrshire Hospice chief executive, Mandy Yule, said: “Our message to the wonderful people of Ayrshire is thank you. We wouldn’t be able to deliver the level of care we do if it wasn’t for your support.

“We have an incredible group of volunteers and fundraisers across Ayrshire - some of whom have given their time for over 30 years - and without their efforts, the hospice simply wouldn’t be here. Because of your efforts we have access to some of the best palliative care treatments available.

“We never take the compassionate and continued support of the hospice by the people of Ayrshire for granted. The memory tree has given people the chance to leave their memories of loved ones or a message for the hospice.”

“The heartfelt messages that have been left really capture the true meaning of hospice care and the support we have been able to provide our patients and their families with over the last 30 years. It has been very touching.”