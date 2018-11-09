Ayrshire’s NHS winter plan

Local Democracy Reporter

The health service also expects increased demand on care homes during the cold spell and pressure on care at home services and the Scottish Government has granted NHS Ayrshire and Arran £696,460 funding to cope with seasonal demand.

The health board’s winter plan report states: “Acute hospitals anticipate 40,000 unscheduled care presentations over the winter period collectively at combined assessment units and emergency departments.”

A health board spokeswoman explained: “Our winter plan provides assurance that the whole health and care system in Ayrshire and Arran has worked together to adequately meet the predicted seasonal demands of winter.”

Crosshouse and Ayr Hospitals face the winter with fewer beds: 42 beds have been shut in Ayr and at least 54 have gone at Crosshouse out of a total of 89 due to close. The health board says they are no longer needed with £2.5m being spent on “intermediate care and rehabilitation” to improve support to patients at home, and social workers in place for people discharged from hospital at the weekend and evening. Ten NHS-funded care home places for those being discharged from hospital with complex needs are being provided.