Ballantrae Community Fund open for business

A new Ballantrae Community Fund is now open to applications from community groups or projects delivering services in the area.

The fund is provided by ScottishPower Renewables community benefit funds from its Glen App Windfarm. £38,000 is available in the first year of its operation, with approximately £55,000 available in subsequent years.

The fund supports community-led charitable activities which help the rural regeneration and sustainability of the community. Priority will be given to those projects which address the community needs as identified in the Ballantrae village development plan.

Interested groups can apply for between £500 - £10,000 to cover a wide range of costs and activities including; equipment costs, running costs, staff or sessional worker costs, consultations, maintenance or refurbishment of community facilities.

The deadline for applications is February 12, with decisions in April. Visit www.foundationscotland.org.uk/ballantrae or contact Foundation Scotland office@foundationscotland.org.uk or call 01557 814927.