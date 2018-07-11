Barr bus stays on the road

The community bus that travels between Barr and Girvan, the CB8, will continue to run for the next 12 months.

South Ayrshire Community Transport (SACT) has secured funding for the bus service following talks with South Ayrshire Council, SPT, Carrick Futures and Falck Assel Valley and the organisation would like to thank Foundation Scotland for the efforts made on its behalf.

“This is really good news for the residents of Barr who have been using the bus in considerably increasing numbers over the past year and many of whom have come to rely on the service,” said a SACT spokesperson.

“The majority of the passengers we carry are elderly and/or disabled and have to access to private transport so it has become a lifeline service for them, allowing them to get to shops, health appointments, therapy groups and social activities.

“SACT is looking forward to continuing to deliver the service, which as well as servicing the village of Barr, also provides part time employment for two bus drivers.

“SACT is also looking forward to working with partners in order to secure the service into the future.”

The service has been used by between 122-220 people a month over the past year since being started in July 2017 by the enterprise (a consortium of local community transport operators and third sector organisations who identified a large number of unmet transport needs across South Ayrshire and are involved in jointly planning of services to meet these needs).