befree from smoking

NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Quit your Way team is joining forces with Ash Scotland to help people #befree by not taking up smoking in the first instance.

The #befree awareness campaign is part of Scotland’s aim for a smoke-free generation by 2034 and highlights how people can be fitter, happier, better off and achieve more by being smoke-free.

It is young adults aged 16–24 who are most at risk of taking up smoking - and the campaign is focusing on the places young adults spend most of their time, such as university, college, training or work, to try and influence their decisions.

Elaine Young, assistant director for public health and health improvement lead, said: “We are delighted to support Ash Scotland’s campaign specifically aimed at young adults who may be considering taking up smoking.

“Each day in Scotland, 36 young people will start smoking. A pack a day habit will cost £250 a month of their limited finances, immediately impact on their energy levels and fitness and dictate their daily schedules as they socialise, train, learn or work around smoking breaks – developing unhelpful coping mechanisms that can be hard to break.”

To talk about smoking including help to stop, call the Quit Your Way team free on 0800 783 9132, or email QYWAyrshire@aapct.scot.nhs.uk