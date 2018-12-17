Belleisle Park visitor hub open

The new fully accessible visitor hub at Bellisle Park, on the site of the former stable block, has been officially opened.

The £1.5 million hub is South Ayrshire Council’s latest addition to the Belleisle Estate in partnership with the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The fully accessible building features community space, an office for park rangers, accessible public toilets, changing facility and a café (opening Easter 2019).

Much of the stone from the stables has been incorporated into the new build, re-using older materials very much in keeping with the spirit of the new visitor hub, and its green credentials extend to a biomass boiler, solar panels and LED lighting.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, environment portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “The new hub is a wonderful addition to the park and follows in the footsteps of the new golf clubhouse, restored conservatory, improved path network, play area and impressive landscaping which has already helped double visitor numbers to over 200,000 in the last year.

“The hub will not only be a focal point for visitors to South Ayrshire but for locals too, so we are encouraging community groups to make use of the facilities.”

Lucy Casot, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in Scotland, said: “This is a major milestone in the transformation of Belleisle Park. Thanks to players of the National Lottery, the park now has a heart which will draw visitors and locals through its gates to enjoy all its wonderful green spaces.”