Big cat more likely to be a large domestic cat than a panther

The sighting of what was believed to be a black panther in the area between Drongan and Coalhall towards the end of last week has now been confirmed as ‘a large domestic cat’.

Residents in Drongan and Coalhall were advised by police officers to be vigilant following the sighting and a search was triggered which involved a police helicopter.

However, the Scottish SPCA has since said that pictures it has studied appear to show what they think is a “large domestic cat”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers who have been investigating a number of reports of a large black cat in fields near to the B730 have been liaising with a big cat expert who does not believe that it is a black panther, however cannot yet confirm what type of animal it is.

“Inquiries are still ongoing to establish more information and members of the public are still asked to take care and not approach it if seen.”

The animal was spotted near the B730, between the villages of Drongan and Coalhall, in an area popular with dog walkers.