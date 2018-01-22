Birthday bash for the bard

One of Scotland’s biggest celebrations of Robert Burns’ life and works takes place at the birthplace of the bard when Burns Alicht returns to Ayr.

People in Carrick are invited to Burns Cottage in Alloway, which will be lit up in spectacular fashion on Saturday, January 27. And to celebrate Scotland’s Year of Young People a limited number of free tickets for people aged 8-26 are available.

Visitors get their own special maps to experience first-hand the place that Burns called home, including the brand new misty pond. The journey continues through an illuminated poet’s path, then crosses the railway bridge into the auld kirk graveyard before making their way back to the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum for live music, crafts, food and drink.

South Ayrshire councillor Brian McGinley, said, “South Ayrshire is proud of its ties to Robert Burns’ birthplace and promotes the history and legacy of the national Bard to an international audience.

“Now in its tenth year, Alloway 1759 attracted 3,000 visitors in 2017 with more than 1,000 taking part in the spectacular Burns Alicht. We’re looking forward to welcoming people to enjoy a programme which also includes the Robert Burns Humanitarian Award, a unique Burns Supper in Burns Cottage, and the Burns Big Birthday Bash.”

Tickets for Burns Alicht: thegaiety.co.uk or 01292 288235. Visitors aged 8-26, contact nicole.drummond@south-ayrshire.gov.uk.