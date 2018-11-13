Black and white televisions are still going strong in Ayrshire

New figures released by TV Licensing show that 15 households in Ayrshire are still watching television on black and white sets – after more than 50 years of colour transmissions.

Over 400 black and white licences are still in force in Scotland and over 7,000 across the UK as people opt for nostalgic monochrome TV sets rather than enjoying modern classics like The Bodyguard and Killing Eve in full colour.

Fergus Reid, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “Whether you watch EastEnders, Strictly or Question Time in black and white on a 50-year-old TV set or in colour on a tablet, you need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch or record programmes as they are broadcast. You also need to be covered by a TV Licence to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device.”

Find when a licence is needed at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/info