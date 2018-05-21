Borderlands partners’ first conference

Senior politicians from both the UK and Scottish governments will be at the first Borderlands conference being held in Dumfries on June 18.

The conference brings together the Borderlands Partnership, stakeholders and local and national politicians to finesse the proposals being made to the UK and Scottish governments later this year with the aim of revitalising the economy on both sides of the England/Scotland border.

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal is a unique partnership that brings together five cross-border local authorities - Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council - to promote the economic growth and competitiveness of the area that straddles the border.

The partners are working on unlocking the potential for sustainable and inclusive economic growth across the south of Scotland and north of England, focusing on: energy; digital; transport connections; business; destination Borderlands; quality of place; rural productivity; and skills and innovation.

Keynote speakers at next month’s Borderlands conference include David Mundell MP, Secretary of State for Scotland and Keith Brown MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work. Other key note speakers are still to be announced.

Mr Mundell said: “The Borderlands Growth Deal is a genuinely innovative initiative and has the potential to transform the economy of the whole region, both in the south of Scotland and across the border, creating jobs and increasing prosperity.

“I have been impressed with proposals put forward by partners and look forward to continuing fruitful discussions as we work towards a deal.”

Keith Brown added: “We have made clear our commitment to a deal for the Borderlands that will drive inclusive growth across the area.

“We want to ensure that the Borderlands deal complements the Scottish Government’s commitment to establishing a new enterprise agency for the south of Scotland, and have been running a series of events across the south of Scotland to hear what the people who live and work in the area want.”

Carlisle MP John Stevenson, the Borderlands Champion for England added: “Borderlands is a unique opportunity for our region. The work which the five councils have already done is very encouraging. I am delighted, as the Prime Minister’s champion for the Borderlands, to support the conference. It will offer participants a chance to hear what work has been done as well as have the opportunity to influence the proposals.”

At next month’s conference stakeholders will hear about the work to date, the ambition for the Borderlands region and will have the chance to give their input during workshop sessions.

To discuss opportunities, ideas and possible working relationships, and for more information, visit: www.BorderlandsGrowth.com or email info@borderlandsgrowth.com