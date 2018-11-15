Broadband reaches Barr for the first time

More premises across South Ayrshire can now upgrade to faster fibre broadband through the £428 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband rollout.

To celebrate more than 16,700 premises across South Ayrshire being able to connect to the Digital Scotland network, including those at Barr and Barrhill, the Digital Scotland team was joined by pupils from Barr Primary School.

Work is ongoing and some of the latest local properties – including several in the Ayr exchange area – can now connect to the most reliable and fastest residential broadband available as engineers build more Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) to help harder-to-reach homes join the digital revolution. FTTP is capable of delivering the fastest residential broadband speeds in the UK – 23 times faster than the current 46Mbps UK average.

People need to sign up for the new, faster services with an internet service provider, as upgrades are not automatic.

Delivered through the Scottish Government its funding partners include the UK Government through Broadband Delivery UK, BT Group, local authorities and the EU.

South Ayrshire Councillor Brian McGinley, said: “This is a real boost for residents and business in Barr and Barrhill.

“It’s great that more of our villages have access to Superfast Broadband which is vital if we’re to grow our rural economy. The difference that Superfast Broadband can make is remarkable and it can easily cope with business or home access through tablets, phones or computers all at the same time.”

Sara Budge, programme director for Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband, said: “I would like to thank Barr Primary School for joining us to celebrate fibre broadband availability in the area.”

Robert Thorburn, at Openreach in Scotland, said: “The latest upgrades in South Ayrshire include more deployment of future-proof, ultrafast FTTP, which we’re increasingly using in areas where it’s the best technical solution.”