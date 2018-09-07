Bursary for Ayrshire artists

A total of £9000 is available to people working in the arts and crafts sector from the Visual Artist and Craft Maker Awards Scheme.

The scheme, a joint venture between South Ayrshire Council, South Ayrshire Arts Partnership SCIO, North Ayrshire Council and East Ayrshire Leisure in partnership and Creative Scotland, has been created to help arts and crafts businesses grow by offering awards between £500 and £1500.

Councillor Brian McGinley, economic development, tourism and leisure portfolio holder, for South Ayrshire Council said: “These bursaries are a great incentive for artists and makers to stay local and help enhance the creative vibrancy of Ayrshire.

“We have a wealth of creative talent across Ayrshire which is not only great for the regional economy but is integral when it comes to encouraging others to develop their own creativity.

“Our local artists have always gone out of their way to inspire others, particularly children and young people, as we look to bring Ayrshire arts and crafts to as many people as possible.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest to get in touch and submit their applications soon.”

Applicants can apply for a bursary from either of the following rounds: Round one deadline is 5pm on Tuesday, October 2, 2018; Round two deadline is 5pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

For more information about the bursary scheme visit www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/vacma