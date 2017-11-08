£5.2m for South Ayrshire businesses

The Scottish Government’s Small Business Bonus scheme has helped support 2,385 businesses in South Ayrshire this year according to new figures recently published.

SNP MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley, Jeane Freeman says it proves the Scottish Government’s committment to local jobs and communities.

In South Ayrshire £5.2 million has been spent this year and Ms Freeman said: “I’m delighted that so many of our businesses are being helped with direct, practical support from the Scottish Government. That is good for business, good for jobs and good for communities, keeping more money in our neighbourhoods and boosting our high streets.

“Over the last decade, the Scottish Government has taken strong action to support local businesses, while other parties have carped from the side-lines and chased cheap headlines.”