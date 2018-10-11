New £13m gin palace opens

A local distiller has just announced its most significant development since it launched in Girvan in 1999.

Hendricks Gin has unveiled a new distilling home which they say is truly befitting a gin famed for its sense of invention: The Gin Palace.

Master distiller, Lesley Gracie, will now have the creative freedom to experiment and conceive new gin variants.

The Hendrick’s Gin Palace features a walled garden which leads to a Victorian inspired palm house. This is flanked by two botanical hot houses used to cultivate a plethora of unusual botanicals and flora from around the world.

And of course there are two stunning new still houses. The Hendrick’s family of stills now stands at six – four Bennett stills including the original antique copper pot still hailing from 1860 and two Carter Heads including one original constructed in 1948.

William Grant & Sons, the family-owned independent spirts company, has invested £13m in the expansion, a reflection of the confidence it has in the future of Hendrick’s. Innovation has always been in the brand’s DNA.

Lesley Gracie, said: “I’ve been distilling Hendrick’s for almost 20 years and during that time, my team and I have had the opportunity to explore and experiment on a small scale. However, I’m thrilled and excited to take full advantage of our wonderful new distillery and begin working on a line of experimental liquids, some of which will hopefully blossom into future releases and potential new expressions of Hendrick’s.”