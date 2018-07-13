The Ayshire Growth Deal continues to have backing of PM

Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the Ayrshire Growth Deal during Prime Ministers Questions last week.

Conservative MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Bill Grant, raised the issue in the Commons following recent discussions about aerospace proposals at Prestwick airport and other projects across Ayrshire.

Mrs May, who had visited Ayrshire earlier this year, said of the Ayrshire Growth Deal: “It is important locally, regionally and I think nationally in terms of the economic benefit that it can bring.

“Negotiations have now commenced between both governments and the Ayrshire councils on how to implement the deal. I understand officials met on Monday to discuss aerospace proposals for Prestwick and the work is on-going across Ayrshire. So the work is continuing and I can assure my honourable friend that we recognise the importance of the Ayrshire growth deal.”

Mr Grant said: “I welcome discussions that have taken place recently on the aerospace industry. The potential for Prestwick airport to become one of the first spaceports in the UK could result in thousands of jobs in the area and generate an additional £320 million for the UK economy.

“The Growth Deal is an opportunity that we must seize with both hands. It will transform the region and place us at the forefront of innovation and productivity - I was delighted to hear the Prime Minster so emphatically restate her support.”