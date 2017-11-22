Butcher beefs up ALDI deal

Girvan-based butchery business We Hae Meat, has just increased its £2 million supply contract with ALDI by £600,000, by adding ‘skinny’ lorne sausage to its meat range.

The family-owned business at Cairnhill Farm is run by Alex and Carlyn Paton, who started working with ALDI six years ago, and it is now one of the largest employers in Ayrshire.

ALDI shoppers can now enjoy lorne sausages with full flavour but fewer calories thanks to We Hae Meat’s reduced fat skinny steak lorne sausage, which are now available in all ALDI stores across Scotland.

We Hae Meat has recently invested in both its premises and staff including a £2 million expansion to its facilities in Girvan, Carlyn Paton explaining: “The value of our relationship with ALDI has given us the confidence to invest in more efficient processes and has helped to transform our business.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for ALDI in Scotland, said: “The We Hae Meat Scottish success story is an incredible one.

“ALDI are committed to supporting local suppliers who can guarantee only the best quality Scottish products reach our customers and strengthening our relationships with existing suppliers like We Hae Meat brings us closer to realising that ambition.”