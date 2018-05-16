Callum’s thanks to medical team

A young motorcyclist who was involved in a serious accident outside Kirkmichael less than a year ago has shown his gratitude for the medical treatment he received.

Callum Deboys was facing life-changing challenges after losing his left leg and sustaining multiple injuries following the crash.

So, to say thank you in a practical way for the care he received at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, he embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise cash to buy much-needed fans for the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Last week, he personally delivered 20 Dyson fans to the nursing team who were delighted with the gift and pleased to see how much progress Callum has made since they last saw him.

Callum is making the most of every opportunity these days.

So far, he has been rowing, snowboarding, ski-ing, cycling and next month he will be participating in a Tough Mudder race.

He is extremely grateful to the support he has received from the team at Westmarc who have made his prosthetic leg; from the amazing charity Finding Your Feet; and from John Blair at the Scottish Rowing Centre gym.

Earlier this month Callum won his first sporting medal since his accident as part of the Carrick Coastal Rowing Club team competing at the Royal West of Scotland Boat Club regatta at Greenock.

The club’s rowing captain, Nik Burns, said she was proud of the whole team but particularly so of Callum for being such a great competitor in his first regatta.