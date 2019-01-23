Carrick Centre’s new year lottery funding

The Carrick Centre at Maybole has been awarded £104,485 in the latest Big Lottery Fund Scotland Awards.

The funding will be used to maintain and develop the community hub which provides activities, support and opportunities to benefit the health and well-being of the residents of Maybole and the surrounding villages.

Chairman Peter Lynn said: “We are delighted to have received this funding award from the Big Lottery. The Carrick Centre is a unique asset in our community and this funding will allow us to continue to deliver and develop this project in line with the requirements identified by the community it serves.

“Over the period approximately 30,000 people per year are expected to engage in the various groups, activities, and enjoy our community café and soft play. It will allow us to continue to house and support over 40 diverse community groups, strengthen our volunteering opportunities and continue to be an essential home to our youth and training kitchen projects and other key supported groups.

“The centre has become an integral part of the community making people feel engaged with their community.”

“This funding will allow us to continue this and further secure the centre on its journey. We look forward to working with the Big Lottery as one of our funding partners in this delivery.”