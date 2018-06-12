Carrick MP Bill Grant reflects on his first year in the job

Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock MP Bill Grant has been reflecting on his first year in Parliament.

“I admit that it has been a steep learning curve for myself and my constituency office staff,” said Bill.

“In that period of time we have been approached by hundreds of constituents seeking assistance with their many and varied challenging issues. Progressing constituents’ issues often involves team work with others, whether that be local authorities or government departments and agencies and for their invaluable help and support myself and my team are grateful.

“I thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime, I am proud to be a member of Parliament, your Member of Parliament.”

“Whilst I spend the majority of my week down in Westminster, I look forward to returning to my constituency and attending as many events as possible. In so doing, I have been fortunate to meet many interesting people and been astounded by their personal achievements whether that be as volunteers in their community keeping local resources such as community halls open or setting up new businesses with the potential to provide local employment opportunities.

“It will be appreciated that in trying to maintain a work life balance I regret that I am not able to accept all the invitations which I receive.

“I am pleased that many of my constituents have taken up the opportunity when down in London on holiday or visiting relatives to take advantage of the free tours of the Palace of Westminster, a great British institution steeped in history.

“The feedback has been positive and anyone interested should contact my constituency office staff who will be delighted to make the necessary arrangements.

“So what do I do in a week at Westminster? Well here is a small sample: I participate in debates on various topics in the Westminster Hall and Chamber; I sit on the science and technology committee; I attend all party parliamentary groups and as a result of attending one such APPG it has led me to be invited to sit on the Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review looking at three specific issues.

“In closing, I reflect on my humble but happy upbringing in the village of Rankinston and the fact that I could never have foreseen that in 2017/18 I would have the privilege to represent you, the constituents of Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock.”