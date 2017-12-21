Celebrating South Ayrshire’s young stars

Talented South Ayrshire youngsters were celebrated at the area’s youth forum awards, the 15 winners being selected from 296 nominations this year.

Overall star was Eva Richardson who also picked up the citizenship award for her fundraising to support others, including running two half marathons.

A lead role in the development of the South Ayrshire mental health survey supporting young people scooped both the health and democracy awards for Codie Hodge.

Frances Smiley, who won two gold medals at the Special Olympics GB National Games in Sheffield in singles and mixed doubles tennis, won the personal achievement in sport award.

Other award winners were: art - Drew Maxwell; entertainment - Sarah McElroy; sustainability award - Josh Frew and Troy Clark; volunteer - Lewis McDowall; community involvement - Dylan Harper took the award; learning and development - Jake Gilchrist; unsung hero - South Ayrshire Young Carers; helping community in sport – Chloe Jackson; paid staff award - Marie Doran; Volunteer staff - Gordon Brown; SAYF member of the year – Georgia Lewis.

Councillor William Grant, lifelong learning portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “I would like to congratulate the winners and all those who were nominated, they should be extremely proud of their efforts. It’s a triumph for South Ayrshire that we have so many talented young people who are making such a difference in their communities. They deserve this recognition and I’m sure they are inspiring others.”