Changes in delivery of Ayrshire cancer services proposed

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Heath bosses at NHS Ayrshire & Arran are now considering whether the cancer unit should be at Ayr or Crosshouse Hospital with the hospital selected undergoing an upgrade to accommodate the cancer unit.

At a meeting of NHS Ayshire & Arran health board, members endorsed the new model for cancer treatment being proposed across the whole of the west of Scotland.

Non executive board member Ian Welsh said there is “concern around” moving services away from Ayr.

As well as the main cancer service located at one hospital, other new outreach treatment hubs could be available elsewhere. But the outreach services would only cater for low risk cancer cases.

Professor Hazel Borland, NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s nurse director said the outreach service could be located at Ayrshire Central Hospital in Irvine.

She added: “For the next 12 to 18 months there will be no change. It continues as it is.”

Councillor Joe Cullinane raised the issue of consultation and said any change at Ayr could become political adding: “At the end of the day cancer touches most people’s lives in our community.”

Chief executive John Burns said: “Our ambition is to deliver the best care we can to our population. We need to think of it as a pathway – not just a building.”