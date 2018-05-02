Changes proposed to how school places are allocated

Proposed changes to admissions for South Ayrshire primary and secondary schools will be discussed at a public meeting later this month.

The proposals set out criteria which determine priority when catchment schools have limited spaces.

At present, parents and carers can send their child to a denominational or non-denominational school, but no priority is given to denominational children and young people who want to attend their denominational catchment school and this is one of the proposed changes.

Other proposed changes involve procedures when there are more placing requests for a school than there are spaces available. For children/young people who live within the school’s catchment area priority will be given when: their medical needs can only be met in the school requested; they do not live in the catchment area of a secondary school but attend an associated primary school; denominational children and young people have a Roman Catholic baptismal certificate and wish to attend their catchment denominational school; there are older brothers or sisters in the school requested; and/or when places are allocated by ballot.

These priorities then apply for those outside the catchment area if spaces are still available.

South Ayrshire council is currently consulting on these proposals until June 15. Visit www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/consultations.

A public meeting is being held on Wednesday, May 23, 7pm, in County Hall, Wellington Square, Ayr.