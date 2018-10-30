Changes to South Carrick midwife care

Pregnant women in Ballantrae, Barrhill and Colmonell will have to travel up to 13 miles for “pregnancy booked appointments” at Girvan Community Hospital after changes were made by NHS Ayrshire and Argyll.

Confirming the changes, part of the health board’s ‘Best Start Maternity and Neonatal Care Strategy’ NHS nurse director Professor Hazel Borland said: “Delivering high quality, evidence-based and family-focussed maternity services is a key priority for NHS Ayrshire & Arran.

“The NHS Scotland Best Start Maternity and Neonatal Care Strategy sets out a vision over five years for the future planning, design and safe delivery of high quality maternity and neonatal services in Scotland. It puts the family at the centre of decisions so that all women, babies and their families get the highest quality of care according to their needs.

“It makes a number of recommendations that will change the way that services are organised over this time.

“Our current services have evolved over many years and the time is right for a refreshed model of maternity and neonatal care based on current available evidence, best practice and feedback from families and staff.

“Within South Ayrshire there will be three booking clinics – Glenmuir Health Centre, University Hospital Ayr and Girvan Community Hospital. This reflects the practice already adopted in both North and East Ayrshire. These clinics will be where the first pregnancy booking appointment takes place and where each woman will meet her named midwife.

“All pregnant women within Ballantrae, Barrhill, Colmonell and surrounding areas are currently, and will continue to be, allocated a named midwife.

“We know that there are pregnant women who have specialist needs and are unable to travel for their booking appointment. These women will continue to be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.”