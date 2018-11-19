Christmas lights start to sparkle

Communities across South Ayrshire are gearing up for a busy festive season and thousands of people are expected to turn out for annual Christmas light switch-on events.

This year South Ayrshire Council will be raising funds for its charity partner Ayrshire Hospice with high hopes that people will dig deep to help support this worthwhile organisation.

After a successful event last year the council brought back its Little Stars Light Up Ayr event at the weekend. Following a competition linked to the South Ayrshire Youth Forum Awards, 17 year old Lucy Fawcett from Prestwick was picked to flick the switch and start the countdown to Christmas in recognition of her fundraising for Ayrshire Hospice.

Councillor Brian McGinley said: “We work hard to showcase our people and places and the Christmas switch-on events attract thousands of people to our town centres to celebrate community spirit at its very best.”

Events coming up include: A Victorian Christmas at Culzean, Castle, Maybole on Saturday, December 1, 10.30am-4pm where you can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional Christmas with the 3rd Marquis and his family; Girvan Christmas Street Party in Dalrymple Street, on Sunday, December 2, 2pm -5pm, with music, entertainment, fairground rides, business and community stalls, Santa’s Grotto and the lighting up of Girvan at 5pm; and Nature Nippers - Christmas Capers for five years and under at Culzean Castle, on Thursday, December 13, 10.15am and 1pm starts.