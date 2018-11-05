Community centre gets a helping hand

Glendoune Community Centre in Girvan is getting ready for a makeover thanks to funding from electrical supplier Rexel UK.

Working with South Ayrshire Council and Glendoune Community Association, the Ayr based company has donated £850 for new flooring, a new door and improvements to the ceiling.

Council suppliers like Rexel are encouraged to assist with projects through the council’s community benefit scheme which is helping make a difference to residents across South Ayrshire.

Wendy Nibloe, chair of Glendoune Community Association said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding which will be used towards upgrading and refurbishing the Glendoune Community Centre. We want to encourage more children and older people to come in and use the centre to help tackle loneliness, especially among people with dementia and mental health issues so this funding will make a big difference.”

Alasdair Macfarlane, business manager, Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway for Rexel UK said: “Rexel is delighted to be involved with this project. The team at Glendoune are doing a fantastic job for the area.”

Councillor Douglas Campbell, leader of South Ayrshire Council said: “The centre is an important hub for locals so I’m pleased the community benefit scheme is helping improve the building.

“The changes will mean even more people can access the centre to chat and make new friends, this not only helps tackle social isolation but can improve health and wellbeing too.

“The initiative demonstrates the benefits of partnership working and I would like to thank Rexel for their generous contribution.”