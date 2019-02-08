Community council elections are taking place across South Ayrshire, giving local residents the chance to influence decisions made locally and at a national level.

Community councils represent their local area, and the volunteer councillors are well placed to represent their communities, working with decision makers such as South Ayrshire councillors.

Members of a community council are elected for three years and by–elections take place every year to fill any vacancies. All community councils in South Ayrshire will be holding full elections this year and nomination forms can be found by clicking on ‘elections’ at: www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/community-councils/ You can also find out which community council covers where you stay and the number of vacancies to be filled.

Completed nomination forms should be returned to: Returning Officer, Community Council Elections, South Ayrshire Council, County Buildings, Wellington Square, AYR KA7 1DR. Nomination forms must be returned by 5pm on Thursday. February 21, 2017.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, leader of South Ayrshire Council said: “Joining a community council is a great way to make your voice heard by decision makers across South Ayrshire and beyond. They are a driving force for change and I find them to be very knowledgeable on local issues.”

“If you are passionate about where you live and want to make a difference, I would encourage you to get involved and run for election.”