Community film nights in Ballantrae

Cinema screenings have started at Ballantrae Church and Community Hall, courtesy of the Ballantrae Trust and Driftwood Cinema.

Last week saw the first screening - two films Wonder and Finding Your Feet - and another five screenings are scheduled in the coming months.

Andy McAlpine, chair of The Ballantrae Trust said: “We are keen to bring community cinema to the village, exploring and building on the experience and the success of community cinema elsewhere in Scotland.

“This will provide an additional income stream for the new trust and support village regeneration. Access to the cinema for people in Ballantrae is an ongoing problem because the nearest venues are so far away.

“Films are occasionally shown at the Ryan Centre in Stranraer 18 miles; Girvan 13 miles; Newton Stewart 30 miles; and Maybole 25 miles, so visits involve driving long distances.

“Many members of Ballantrae’s ageing population do not have access to a car, and public transport links particularly in the evening and winter months are not good. Loneliness and isolation can therefore be a problem. The trust’s cultural events programme - including film - helps to address that.”

Matt Kitson at Wigtown based Driftwood Cinema added: “It is great to have Ballantrae as part of this year’s project which will see seven new community cinemas starting up in Dumfries and Galloway and South Ayrshire. The new community cinemas joins a flourishing community and independent cinema sector of 14 venues across in south west Scotland.”

Ballantrae’s six funded screenings, with screening equipment, technical support and advice to help launch their community cinema is part of the support offered by Driftwood Cinema with funding from DGUnlimited, Filmhub Scotland and the Big Lottery.

Next month the community cinema will show Peter Rabbit (6pm) and The Guernsey Literature and Potato Peel Pie Society (8pm) on Friday, November 16.

Information about other community cinemas in South Ayrshire and films being screened can be found at driftwoodcinema.org and on Facebook at @DriftwoodMovies.