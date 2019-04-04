Community grants from wind farm

Ballantrae Food Festival is one of 38 charities and community groups to be awarded grants by the Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company.

The fund, provided by ScottishPower Renewables from its Kilgallioch wind farm, has awarded over £294,000 to 38 charities and community groups in its latest round of grant making. It supports projects within or directly benefiting Wigtownshire, Dumfries & Galloway and south Carrick, South Ayrshire and makes around £475,000 available every year for community projects.

Grants in this round ranged from £930 to Wigtownshire Sports Council, to £29,555 to the Whithorn Trust. Successful groups included: £10,000 for Stranraer Happy Hooves Riding for the Disabled Association towards the construction of a new facility; the River Cree Hatchery and Habitat Trust received £9,347 to help with installing a gravity-fed water supply for the hatchery; Ballantrae Food Festival received £5,000 to support the festival in 2019; £25,000 to Galloway Mountain Rescue Team towards purchasing and fitting out a new 4x4 rescue vehicle; and £15,000 to Euan’s Playspace Trust in Portpatrick.

The fund is administered by Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company, with support from grant-making charity Foundation Scotland, and decisions are made by a board of local volunteer Directors. Neale McQuistin, chair, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Kilgallioch Community Fund has been able to support so many great local projects across Wigtownshire and South Carrick.”

Full details of all awards, as well as criteria and details of how to apply to the next funding round, can be found at www.kilgallioch.co.uk. Pre-application enquiries are welcome.