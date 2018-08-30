Concern for missing Dailly man

Police are appealing for assistance from the public in tracing 45 year old Bernard Mark McCann who has been missing from Dailly in Ayrshire since Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Bernard, of Victory Crescent, Dailly, is described as white, 5 feet 6” in height, of slim build and has red hair.

When last seen he was wearing a khaki brown/green jacket with matching trousers, black boots and carrying a large grey and blue hiking rucksack containing camping supplies.

Chief Inspector Gary I`Anson, local area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “Bernard was last seen about 1pm on Sunday and was last spoken with by telephone shortly after this but nothing since then.

“Bernard has some health issues and has been feeling low lately. Concern is growing for his well-being and safety.

“He is known to enjoy hill walking and camping across Scotland, and in particular the Glasgow and Loch Lomond areas. Although he appears to have camping supplies and be prepared for any weather I would also ask Bernard to get in touch with police so that we know he is safe.”

If you know where Bernard is, or can help officers in tracing him, then please call Ayr Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 1716 of the 27th of August 2018.