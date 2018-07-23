Council’s award winning apprentice

South Ayrshire Council apprentice Dominic Downie has won top spot at the annual Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) Awards.

Heating engineer Dominic became Scotland Apprentice of the year in the service and maintenance category.

As Dominic’s employers for the last three years South Ayrshire Council bosses say Dominic is a worthy winner of the award.

A spokesperson for the council said: “He left school with few qualifications but was determined to learn a trade and get a career.

“Through hard work and determination he’s come a long way and is an inspiration to the council’s other apprentices. The award recognises Dominic’s ‘can do’ attitude and his willingness to go out of his way to help people.”

Dominic will now represent Scotland at the UK BESA Awards which take place at the beginning of November 2018 in London.

Dominic said: “It felt great to win this award; I’ve worked hard but never thought I would actually win this, it’s just amazing.

“I enjoy working with the council because every day is different; it’s also very rewarding as I feel I’m giving something back to communities when I’m working to maintain facilities like schools and care homes.

“To represent Scotland at the National Awards is something that I’m extremely proud of.”

Councillor Peter Henderson, resources and performance portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “The council sets high standards when it comes to meeting the needs of our customers and Dominic has more than exceeded these, he’s a shining example of what hard work can achieve.

“The council is committed to investing in our young people and giving them the opportunities to succeed. Our apprenticeship programme means they can learn practical skills and work towards qualifications at the same time.

“Dominic stands out from the crowd because of his commitment and his desire to keep learning even after three years of hard work, I wish him all the best in the UK finals.”

South Ayrshire Council has a range of Modern and Craft Apprenticeships for 16-19 year olds at a range of levels in: business and administration; sustainable resource management; amenity horticulture; IT and telecommunications; active leisure; social services and health care; elderly; social services and health care; childcare; construction.