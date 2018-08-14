Council’s new five year network upgrade contract

South Ayrshire Council has appointed MLL Telecom to upgrade its network infrastructure as part of its digital transformation strategy.

The new Wide Area Network (WAN) solution will provide the fundamental data communications technology required to support council services.

The MLL Telecom WAN will completely replace South Ayrshire’s legacy wireless network infrastructure, transforming schools who will benefit from enhanced bandwidth and a more reliable service. An additional benefit of the new WAN will be the ability to deliver additional and cost-effective connectivity for infrastructure services such as traffic lights, CCTV and public Wi-Fi over the new core network.

MLL Telecom has also pledged to develop opportunities for the South Ayrshire: improving local education; employability and apprenticeship scheme; and ongoing recruitment of local engineers.

Councillor Peter Henderson said: “We’re working to ensure our customers can access services reliably, and at a time that suits them. Our new contract with MLL will bring our ICT communications bang up to date with faster and more reliable voice and data connections, improved security, and systems which can adapt to changing customer needs. These improvements will also allow us to upgrade Wi-Fi access for schools, customers and council staff, and replace outdated and costly technologies such as radio systems and hard-wired CCTV cameras.”

Ross Duke, technology director at MLL Telecom said “Having grown up in Ayr, I know first-hand the challenges that South Ayrshire communities face as a result of poor network infrastructure.

“It’s time that the ageing infrastructure is brought into the future and is able to support the council’s digital transformation plans. We’ll be combining our experience as a managed service provider to the public sector and demonstrating our ability to provide a resilient, reliable and secure solution to upgrade a network that is no longer fit for purpose.”

MLL Telecom has been awarded a five year contract and migration onto the MLL Telecom network is scheduled to commence early 2019.