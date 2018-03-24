Council’s new look team is now in place

Three appointments have been made to the new-look South Ayrshire Council management team.

Jane Bradley, Catriona Cave and Kevin Carr join the council’s management team working alongside David Burns and Mike Newall, supporting directors Douglas Hutchison and Donald Gillies with service and financial planning, performance management and improvement.

Kevin Carr.

Jane is currently organisational development and customer services manager for the council. Kevin is coming from Renfrewshire Council where he is a senior facilities manager, ensuring frontline services are delivered.

Catriona Caves, who will take up the post of head of regulatory services, is currently legal manager at Glasgow Life, the arm’s length external organisation that provides sport, leisure and cultural services on behalf of Glasgow City Council

Council leader, Councillor Douglas Campbell, said: “We’re now ready to hit the ground running and get to work on transforming what we do and how we deliver for our communities. This is the start of a whole new way of working for South Ayrshire Council.”