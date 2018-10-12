Council services doing well but there’s room for improvement

South Ayrshire Council is reporting positive progress in delivering services for its communities.

Many of the council’s services are seeing improvements, but further work remains to be done in others, including reducing the attainment gap, support for carers and the creation of more affordable homes. Of the 24 service measures 63% have improved, 25% reduced and 11% maintained their performance.

Councillor Peter Henderson said: “There’s a lot to celebrate in the latest figures but there are also areas where we can and must do better.

“To do this, we’re refreshing our priority areas through the new council plan which states our priorities and lays out an ambitious vision for our public services.”

“We’re firmly focused on creating jobs, building careers, delivering a first-class education and reducing inequality – an approach that I believe will leave a lasting legacy for our communities including those most in need of support.”