Council sets out its budget priorities

A public engagement exercise looking at South Ayrshire Council’s 2019-20 budget is now underway ahead of councillors considering final proposals next month.

Information will be gathered online and at face-to-face drop-in events until Friday, February 17, 2019, as part of the council’s new way of working - engaging with the public to see how budgets have impacted on people’s lives and informing future decisions.

South Ayrshire Council and the social work element of the South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership face a significant forecast budget deficit of £17m in 2019-20 (£11m and £6m respectively). No final decisions have been taken on the budget and talks are underway with councillors and trade unions.

People are being asked to consider how they feel about key areas in line with the six main objectives in the Council Plan 2018-2022: effective leadership that: promotes fairness; reduces poverty and disadvantage; health and care systems that meet people’s needs; makes the most of the local economy; increases the profile of South Ayrshire and the council; enhances environment through social, cultural and economic activities.

Last year 2,800 people took part in budget consultations with their feedback playing an important role in guiding council decisions.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, leader of South Ayrshire Council said, “Faced with an extremely challenging financial settlement we face some stark choices and to help inform our decisions we’ll be speaking to communities across South Ayrshire.

“With our online questionnaire now open we will also be holding a series of face-to-face events, with feedback from all of these being fed back to us on an ongoing basis to make sure that emerging information is considered as quickly as possible.

“At this stage no decisions have been made regarding future investment and potential savings, and we’re actively considering our options ahead of our vote to set the final budget on February 28.

Take part in the online survey until Sunday, February 17, or at drop-in sessions: Wednesday, February 6, Glendoune Centre, Girvan (12noon-2pm), and Girvan Academy, (4-7pm); Thursday, February 7, Ayr Town Hall (12noon-2pm) and Tesco Community Room, Ayr (4-7pm); Friday, February 8, Maybole Town Hall, (12noon-2pm) and Carrick Academy, Maybole (4-7pm); Wednesday, February 13, Carrick Activity Centre, Dailly (4-7pm); Thursday, February 14, Asda, Ayr (12noon-2pm).