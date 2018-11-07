Council spends £1.1m on 12 new Girvan flats

Twelve newly completed flats in Girvan have been bought by South Ayrshire Council who will make them available for rent.

The move is part of the council’s plans to increase the availability of affordable homes in Girvan and deliver 1,000 new affordable homes by 2022/23.

Following an independent evaluation, a fund of £1.1 million has been agreed to buy the 12 new flats after an approach from local developer, Craig Hunter to sell all 12 to the council for a 7.5 per cent discount.

The development, on Girvan’s North Park Avenue, includes eight, two-bedroom flats, and four, one-bedroom flats. Six of the flats are on the ground floor, meeting requirements for people with mobility issues who need level access.

Installing a door entry system to the three blocks has been priced at £12,000 for the council.

Councillor Philip Saxton, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for community wellbeing, said the development would be good for Girvan: “The good thing about buying property like this is we don’t have to go through planning. They are good to go.

“We’re committed to increasing the number of affordable and warm homes for those on limited incomes and helping reduce poverty and disadvantage across South Ayrshire.

“This positive development will provide a real boost for the people of Girvan, delivering a number of modern, energy efficient homes. With half the properties being on the ground level, we’re helping to increase the availability of flats for people who need easy access to their homes, which will make life much easier for them.

“This project plays an important role in our wider goals of creating 1,000 new affordable properties in the next five years and we’ll continue to work with our partners to build on our momentum and deliver for local communities.”

Speaking at South Ayrshire Council’s Leadership Panel meeting Girvan SNP councillor Peter Henderson, described the move as “innovative.”

He said: “I can’t recall this being done before.

“It shows initiative and good practice especially as we are saving money.”

South Ayrshire Council will fund the purchase of the flats through Scottish Government subsidies (£684,000), Council Tax from second homes (£416,000) and council (legal costs of £2,500), with no additional borrowing required.