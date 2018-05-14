Council staff support hospice

A new campaign to promote and support Ayrshire Hospice has been unveiled by South Ayrshire Council.

The two organisations are celebrating a partnership that will focus on fundraising, volunteering and awareness-raising in 2017/18, after staff backed it as their charity of choice.

Council employees voted to support Ayrshire Hospice as part of their annual staff survey and in the coming 12 months staff will be supporting hospice events, with employees being asked to consider getting involved in fundraising, promotional and volunteering opportunities.

Ayrshire Hospice’s tenth annual Land o’ Burns Starlight Walk, which takes place on Saturday, May 19, at Ayr Racecourse, will be the first event actively supported by the council.

Depute South Ayrshire Provost William Grant said: “We’re committed to making life better in South Ayrshire and see Ayrshire Hospice as an organisation with common values, with the charity playing a vital role for individuals and their families.

“We’ll be working closely with the charity to make sure we promote their work to as broad an audience as possible, with staff urged to get involved where they can, while businesses will also be encouraged to support this worthwhile organisation.”

The care that Ayrshire Hospice provides comes at no cost to patients or their families. Last year it cost almost £7.6 million to run all of its hospice services and more than £4.6 million of that total was raised through voluntary donations.

Mandy Yule, chief executive at Ayrshire Hospice added, “We’re absolutely delighted to have been chosen by South Ayrshire Council’s employees as their nominated charity for the forthcoming year.

“The partnership will build on the excellent and enduring relationship both organisations have enjoyed over the past 29 years and will go a long way to helping us meet the year on year demand for hospice services – not only at our facilities on Racecourse Road in Ayr but also through our community nursing teams who deliver invaluable services to patients and families in neighbourhoods across Ayrshire.

“Through our shared aspirations and working closely together, we look forward to continuing to “make today matter” for patients with life-limiting illness, and their families, across South Ayrshire and beyond.”