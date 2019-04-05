‘Count 14’ campaign highlights recommended alcohol limits

NHS Ayrshire & Arran is backing the national awareness drive ‘Count 14’ to reduce harm from alcohol.

People in the region are being encouraged to think about how their weekly drinking adds up. Guidelines state that men and women should drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week to reduce the risk of harm. Fourteen units is the equivalent of: six pints of medium strength beer, lager or cider; six medium glasses of wine; seven double measures of spirits.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, interim director of public health (joint), NHS Ayrshire & Arran, said: “NHS Ayrshire & Arran is committed to reducing the harm caused by alcohol to people living in Ayrshire and Arran and we fully support the Scottish Government’s ‘Count 14’ campaign.

“The impact of alcohol misuse can be devastating, for the individual, their family and loved ones and also for the wider community.”

“We want everyone in Ayrshire and Arran to live life to the full without suffering alcohol-related ill-health.

“The good news is that there is growing awareness of how people can reduce their risk. People can reduce their risk of alcohol-related illnesses by drinking no more than 14 units per week, spread evenly over three or more days, and by having several drink-free days each week.”

Chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood added: “The guidelines are based on scientific evidence on the short and long term impacts drinking alcohol has on health.

“Regularly exceeding the recommended maximum amount can lead to serious problems, including cancer of the mouth, throat and breast. If men and women limit their alcohol intake to no more than 14 units in a week, it keeps the risk of developing these conditions low.

“This important campaign has launched not only to make people aware of the guidance, but to help them understand what 14 units means in terms of what they drink, so they can make informed choices and reduce the risk of harm.”

For further information on the guidelines, visit count14.scot