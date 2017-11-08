Bogus callers warning

Intro

South Ayrshire officers are appealing for witnesses following a bogus caller incident in the area on the afternoon of Monday, October 23.

A man called at the home of a 74 years-old woman offering to carry out work on the property. He took a two-figure sum of money from the woman prior to making off and he has failed to return and carry out the work.

The man is described as white, late 20s/early 30s, slim build, around 5ft 9” in height and with short dark hair. He has a goatee beard and was wearing dark clothing.

PC Rob Stuart from Ayr Police Office, said: “This man has targeted an elderly vulnerable women who was alone within her home. If someone attended at your door recently that you were unsure of, or if an elderly relative has informed you of an incident, I would like to hear from you.”

We would remind anyone, and particularly older and more vulnerable members of our communities: if anyone comes to your door, always ask for identification; always close and lock your door while you contact the company, in order to check that they are genuine, before allowing anyone access to your home; use your door chain to ensure they cannot gain entry until you are satisfied with their identity.

If you have information contact Police Scotland at Ayr on 101 quoting incident number 3036 of October 23.