Don’t fall victim to scammers

South Ayrshire police officers have been out and about across the region in the past week to highlight the national ‘Shut out Scammers’ campaign.

Chief Inspector Derek Frew, Local Area Commander for South Ayrshire said: “This campaign is aimed at raising awareness over doorstep crime and other scams; giving our communities the information and guidance they need to avoid giving people access to their homes or being defrauded.

“Bogus callers and rogue traders can appear genuine – always ask for identification and if you are in doubt don’t let them in your homes.

“Our officers have been raising awareness across our communities this week and have held information events in Ayr, Troon and Girvan and they will continue to promote crime prevention and safety information throughout the campaign.

“It is important that we all play a role in keeping our communities safe so I would urge everyone to remain vigilant and look after our neighbours, families and friends.

“If anyone has any concerns or have witnessed suspicious behaviour please call Police Scotland on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

According to Age UK, people over the age of 65 are the most vulnerable and make up 85% of victims of all doorstep crimes. These types of crimes account for around 5% of all scams carried out in the UK and can come in a variety of guises. For more information visit: https://www.scotland.police.uk/…/personal…/shut-out-scammers