Emma Faulds’ body found in Galloway

Police Scotland has confirmed that the human remains discovered in the Galloway Forest area on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, are that of Emma Faulds.

Emma’s family have been made aware and specialist officers are providing support to her family.

Ms Faulds, 39, from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on Sunday, April 28, and investigations initially focused on woodland near Barrhill.

Police asked for information about two cars seen on the A714 Girvan to Newton Stewart road around the time of her disappearance.

A 39 year-sold man has been charged with her murder.