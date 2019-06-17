Emma Faulds’ body found in Galloway

John Devlin 13/06/2019. GALLOWAY FOREST.DG8 6TB.''Body found on the edge of Glentrool and Galloway Forest.''Body found in forest in search for missing Emma Faulds.''Detectives searching for missing Emma Faulds have found a body in Dumfries and Galloway.'Ms Faulds, 39, from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on Sunday 28 April.'Last month Ross Willox, 39, was charged with Ms Faulds' murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.'A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Wednesday, June 12, human remains were discovered in the Galloway Forest, Dumfries and Galloway."'She added: "The family of Emma Faulds has been made aware of this discovery and police inquiries are ongoing."''Police were concerned that she may have come to harm after she failed to contact her family and made no arrangements for the care of her pet dog.'Earlier in the investigation specialist officers searched woodland near the village of Barrhill in South Ayrshire.'They also appealed for information about two cars known
Police Scotland has confirmed that the human remains discovered in the Galloway Forest area on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, are that of Emma Faulds.

Emma’s family have been made aware and specialist officers are providing support to her family.

Ms Faulds, 39, from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on Sunday, April 28, and investigations initially focused on woodland near Barrhill.

Police asked for information about two cars seen on the A714 Girvan to Newton Stewart road around the time of her disappearance.

A 39 year-sold man has been charged with her murder.