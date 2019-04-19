Fatal accident at Dalmellington involving motorcyclist

Police Scotland are appealing for information following a fatal road crash near Dalmellington, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Around 5pm a black motorcycle was travelling northbound on the A713 south of Mossdale Farm near Dalmellington when it appeared to lose control, striking a fence and causing the motorcyclist to come off the vehicle.

Emergency services attended and a 53 year old man was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sergeant Andy Johnston from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine said: “The motorcyclist passed a black Mercedes Sprinter travelling southbound just prior to the collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who observed a black motorcycle travelling on the A713 prior to the incident to get in touch.

“Drivers with dashcams are also asked to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine via 101, quoting incident number 2841 of Wednesday 17 April 2019.”