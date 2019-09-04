Man arrested for breaking into cars in Maybole

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly entering and breaking into vehicles in Maybole.

Between August 31 and September 1 2019 Police Scotland received multiple reports from members of the public resulting in the arrest of the man.

John Hamilton, Communities Inspector, stated “The man has been arrested and charged for allegedly entering a motor vehicle and stealing tools at Mochrum Avenue and Kinscraig Avenue, Maybole as well as attempting to open a motor vehicle with intent to steal from within it at Chesney Grove, Maybole”.

“A quantity of property has since been returned to owners. I would like to take the opportunity to remind residents to remove all valuables from their personal and business vehicles ensuring that any tools are photographed, property marked and the serial number has been recorded”.

“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal regarding this and the man is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at the end of September”.

Anyone with information on crime in their community is encouraged to contact Police Scotland by calling the national non-emergency number 101 (in an emergency always dial 999). Information can also be passed via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.